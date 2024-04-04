Family Of Tulsa Man Speaks Out After Both Men Charged In His Murder Are Arrested

Tulsa Police say Fitzgerald-White was shot and killed back in November near 31st and Mingo. His family says he was the center of attention, smart, and highly motivated.

-

A Tulsa family is relieved after both men who have been charged in their son’s murder have been arrested.

The first was arrested not long after Kaleb Fitzgerald-White was murdered back in November.

The second one was taken into custody Tuesday night by Lincoln County deputies.

Fitzgerald-White’s mother and stepfather say they miss him every day- and the past four months have been the hardest they’ve experienced.

Tulsa Police say Fitzgerald-White was shot and killed back in November near 31st and Mingo.

Related: 26-Year-Old Man Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Shooting Near 31st And Mingo

His family says he was the center of attention, smart, and highly motivated.

"I never had to wake him up for school because he was always ready to get his day started," said Kelly Hamilton, his mother. "He perseveres, he's strong."

One man accused of Kaleb’s murder, Deandre Marsalis, was arrested shortly after Fitzgerald-White's death.

The other man wanted for his death, Kelvin Boelen, was arrested Tuesday night.

Related: Man Accused Of Murder In Tulsa Arrested In Lincoln County

Fitzgerald-White's family says their arrests are a relief.

"We'd be in a grocery store or in the area where it happened and just kind of look in, and just seeing if the guy was in the store with us or something," said Danny Hamilton, Fitzgerald-White's stepfather.

They say they want Kaleb to be remembered for how he lived, not how he died.

"He was a son, he was a brother, and his life mattered," said Danny Hamilton. "And I know he was going to make something of himself. I'm just grateful I had an opportunity to be his dad."

"I believe that he sees me and that it's my job as his mom to keep his memory alive," said Kelly Hamilton. "That I'm still his mom. And I'm still fighting for him, and I'm going to see this through."

The family says they want to thank Tulsa Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office who worked together to find the suspects.

Tulsa Police says they are grateful to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for taking Boelen into custody.