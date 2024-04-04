Native American Floral Artist To Be Featured In Philbrook Museum's 'Art In Bloom' Event

The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa will transform into a floral escape through its annual "Art in Bloom" event. Fifteen floral artists will showcase their work, including Native American artist Whitney Virden. She spoke with Anchor Tess Maune on Six In The Morning.

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 9:04 am

It features art made by local floral designers inspired by the architecture and art of Philbrook.

Fifteen floral artists will showcase their work, including Native American artist Whitney Virden. She spoke with News On 6's Tess Maune about this special event.

CLICK HERE for details about "Art in Bloom" at Philbrook. | CLICK HERE for more about artist Whitney Virden and Roots+Blooms.
