Amateur Home Run Derby Looks To Raise Money For ORU Baseball

As we count down to the Driller's opening day there's an event in Tulsa giving people the chance to show off their skills for a good cause. Dustin Bass joined News On 6 to talk about the upcoming home run derby at Oral Roberts University.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 4:29 pm

By: News On 6


There are 10 spots available and interested parties will have to call 918-527-2619. Only the first 10 callers will be signed up.
