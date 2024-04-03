Amateur Home Run Derby Looks To Raise Money For ORU Baseball

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 4:29 pm
As we count down to the Driller's opening day there's an event in Tulsa giving people the chance to show off their skills for a good cause.
Dustin Bass joined News On 6 to talk about the upcoming home run derby at Oral Roberts University.
There are 10 spots available and interested parties will have to call 918-527-2619. Only the first 10 callers will be signed up.
