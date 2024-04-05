Ahead Of The Storm: Helping Kids Deal With Severe Weather

Storms can be unsettling for many people, and especially scary for children. But there are some things you can do to ease their nerves when the weather is severe.

Like most five-year-olds, Baxter Donald is full of energy. A long time ago, when he was four, Baxter was full of anxiety when the weather got bad.

"Baxter used to be really scared of storms. He'd run into our room and kind of wake us up if we weren't watching the news,” Karlie Donald, Baxter’s mom, said.

"My mom and dad were in their room, and I wanted to come in because there were storms. Yeah. That happens sometimes,” Baxter said.

It does happen sometimes, so his parents, Karlie and Chris, took time to talk to Baxter about storms and being prepared.

"So I think talking about it and having a plan. We have our go bag, and we talk about that as well,” Karlie said.

"Just have to go inside and not worry about it,” Baxter said.

They watched videos that explained the weather and read children’s books about storms.

"The books we have here at the house made me not afraid,” Baxter said.

Part of easing that fear is having a plan of what to do before severe weather hits.

"Knowing where we need to go, all of us, is important,” Karlie said.

CRAIG: “Now you're not worried.”

BAXTER: “Yeah."

He now understands a lot more about how storms develop; but most of all, he has learned to not be afraid.

"Yeah,” Baxter said. “You don't have to worry at all."

It's a lesson big brother will pass on to his little brother, Brody, when he gets a little older and wiser like Baxter.

"I will say to him, it's not scary,” Baxter said.