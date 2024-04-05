22-Year-Old Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash Identified By Authorities

A 22-year-old from Missouri has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Thursday.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

A 22-year-old man from Missouri has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Trenten Campbell of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was declared dead at the scene by Creek County EMS.

Related Story: Eastbound Turner Turnpike Reopened In Creek County Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

It happened at 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, approximately six miles east of Bristow, OHP says.

Campbell was driving eastbound when he struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder. Campbell's vehicle then bounced off the trailer of that vehicle and was pushed to the outside lane where it was struck by a third vehicle.

OHP says Campbell was pinned in his vehicle for about 90 minutes and was freed by the Kellyville Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle parked on the shoulder was not injured. The third vehicle's driver was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital, OHP reports.

The crash closed the eastbound Turner Turnpike lanes for about two hours.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.