Eastbound Turner Turnpike Reopened In Creek County Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

The eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in Creek County are back open between Highway 48 and 66 at Bristow and Highway 33 near Kellyville after an earlier crash, according to the OTA.

By: News On 6

-

6:15 p.m. UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in Creek County are back open between Highway 48 and 66 at Bristow and Highway 33 near Kellyville after an earlier crash, according to the OTA.

---

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Thursday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:20 p.m. between Bristow and Kellyville.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the turnpike is closed between Highway 48 and Highway 66 at Bristow and Highway 33 near Kellyville.

Crews estimate the closure may last through the peak evening commute, OTA reports.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 66 at Bristow.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.