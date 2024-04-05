Teacher Of The Year Finalists Receive Nomination News From Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson

Tulsa public schools surprised five teachers with news they are finalists for the district's Teacher of the Year award.

By: News On 6

Superintendent Ebony Johnson traveled to Edison High School and Cooper Elementary for the Friday surprises.

Both teachers said it's an honor to be recognized.

"We spend a lot of our time with students so not a lot of recognition is given to us, but I know my coworkers put a ton of work in all the time and I put a ton of work in so it's nice to be appreciated," said Edison High School teacher Laura Johnson.

This comes after support staff at TPS were surprised by the news they were finalists for Support Professional of the Year on Thursday.

"Overwhelmed, like what's happening, and then really excited when Dr. Ebony Johnson told me what was happening I got really excited," said Cooper Elementary teacher Delaney Kane. "It's kind of surreal, it's been a whirlwind the last two minutes."

The teachers will be invited to a special ceremony in May where the district will announce the winner.