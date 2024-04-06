Man Charged With 7 New Misdemeanors For Following Teenage Girls In Pryor Walmart

Trevor Thompson is accused of following teenage girls around the Walmart in Pryor. He's been charged with seven new misdemeanors for that case.

By: News On 6

A man who has served more than three years in federal prison and state prison for cases in Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties for taking inappropriate pictures of women with a cell phone is back in custody.

Federal court records show Thompson had two unmonitored cell phones and they contained self-produced pornography.

He was sent to jail for 14 days for violating his probation.



