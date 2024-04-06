Tahlequah Woman Hoping To Clear Name Of Felonies She Wasn’t Charged For That Appear On Record

A Tahlequah woman is frustrated because she says two felonies keep showing up on her background check, but she was never charged with them.

She says she’s been asking the District Attorney and the OSBI for help for weeks but hasn’t gotten anywhere.

Debra Solenberg was charged with three misdemeanors in 2017, did her probation, and they were cleared from her record.

But two felonies that do not exist in Cherokee County, keep showing up on her state background check.

Solenberg has been trying to clear her name for years since she has never been charged with a felony.

But her background check shows something different.

“I never have hurt nobody, and I’m still not hurting nobody,” said Solenberg. “Do what’s right and fix my record. That’s all I’m asking.”

Court documents show Solenberg was never charged with any felonies, but an OSBI background check shows Solenberg has two felony charges issued the same day as her old misdemeanors.

She says it’s frustrating because it has kept her from getting some jobs.

“There’s been jobs I have applied for and been turned down, and I’ve never been turned down from a job in all of my life, I’ve never,” said Solenberg. “But I have. And I never understood why until this background check.”

Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp says his office has done what it can.

He sent News On 6 a statement that says in full:

We have received contact from Debra Solenberg. Her case has been expunged by the local District Court. Her case was expunged on OSCN and ODCR. However, in order to expunge the arrest, there must be a motion and order filed by the court that is addressed and signed off by the OSBI- to remove from NCIC report. We are willing to sign off on that order should it be presented. In reviewing the information provided to our office by Ms. Solenberg, it appears she has communicated with OSBI, and they directed her to seek a declaration letter from our office. That would not be sufficient in my opinion to accomplish the expungement from NCIC.





She says the OSBI has told her it needs that declaration letter to expunge those felonies from her background check.

Solenberg has this advice for others.

“When you get in any kind of trouble, be sure to look at your paperwork,” said Solenberg. “And to study that paperwork. It took me 7 years to realize what they had done to me. Pay attention, stay safe, don’t do stupid stuff. But when you get court papers and stuff, pay attention to your court papers.”

The OSBI says it has to receive a court order for records to be expunged.