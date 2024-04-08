McCurtain County State Park Sold Out Ahead Of Monday's Total Solar Eclipse

We’re just one day from the solar eclipse and some small towns in Oklahoma are getting ready for some huge crowds.

-

We’re just one day from the solar eclipse and some small towns in Oklahoma are getting ready for some huge crowds.

People have been planning for years for this big day, from safety to hospitality.

Visitors and officials at Beavers Bend State Park in McCurtain County are prepared for the spectacle.

All 50 cabins at Beavers Bend are sold out, it's one of just three state parks in the path of totality.

People from all over the country traveled to SE Oklahoma where officials, businesses and residents have been welcoming those visitors.

There are porta potties all over, businesses are selling eclipse souvenirs and renting out parking spaces.

The Fischer family is from Tulsa and they have been in Idabel since Friday to soak in family time and science.

“We’ve kind of hyped it up as this being a cosmic event that we may not be able to experience for a very, very long time so I think for her just kind of seeing the science of it," said Alison Fischer. "We went to the Museum of the Red River yesterday in Idabel and they had a whole set up there. Actually, the Science Museum Oklahoma was there and had a camera where we could see the surface of the Sun and we talked about the science behind it.”

Officials expect about 60,000 visitors and stress to keep all roadways clear.

They ask that everyone parks in a designated space, which includes free parking at city parks.