Choctaw Nation's New Hotel And Casino Opens In Time For Eclipse Visitors

Small towns along the path of totality are taking advantage of all the visitors in town for the eclipse. News On 6’s Chinh Doan was live right off Highway 259, a busy stretch that leads you to Beavers Bend State Park.

McCurtain County in southeast Oklahoma is expected to double its population from visitors along the path of totality.

Businesses and tribal leaders are welcoming the solar eclipse crowds.

In Hochatown right off Highway 259, a busy stretch that leads drivers to Beavers Bend State Park and a new casino and resort called Choctaw Landing.

There are a lot of cars, motorcycles and RVs driving by, and that means new business for all the shops, restaurants and RV parks along the way.

News On 6 stopped by Choctaw Landing, the Choctaw Nation’s newest property in Hochatown.

It’s a resort and casino that opened just in time for the solar eclipse after two and a half years of construction.

The general manager said the nation has been planning for it to welcome guests for the eclipse and it opened on April 3rd.

April Miller is celebrating her birthday today, and her son Seth celebrated his seventh birthday two days ago.

They are excited to make new memories on this special day.

"So, we’ve taken trips before. We actually saw the last solar eclipse in totality, and he’s too young to remember, so this is one he’ll remember. The drive is beautiful, the scenery is beautiful. It’s our first time also coming to Broken Bow and then we discovered that there’s a brand new resort so just to make it nicer, we are staying at this Choctaw Landing," Miller said.

The rooms at Choctaw Landing are full for the day, but it’s offering free eclipse glasses for all guests and the restaurant, casino and shopping areas are open to the public.

