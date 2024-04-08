RSU Students Go Beyond Campus To Help Community During National Volunteer Month

Students in the RSU President's Leadership Class will participate in several acts of service and volunteer work throughout the month of April.

Rogers State University students are going beyond their campus and helping the community during National Volunteer Month.

These students want to see the community thrive. So they are talking about child abuse cases by putting blue flags around town and helping around the community.

Students like Blake Couch spend a lot of time in Claremore. He said it's only right to give back whenever possible.

"If you have the ability to help out, I don’t see why you shouldn't. We want to hop on the opportunity to help anyone that needs it," Couch said.

Other students in RSU's President's Leadership Class like Corbin Harris said volunteer opportunities in the community allow him to be part of something bigger than himself.

"It’s just a great opportunity to just get my feet on the ground and be able to come out of the community and help do something that will be a part of something that’s bigger than myself and kind of drive that community effort," Harris said.

One of the other projects they will put on during April is a fundraiser called donkey basketball that will benefit the Rogers County Adult Day Center.