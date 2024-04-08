Free Mental Health Screenings In Tulsa On April 8 At Restore Hope Ministries

Grand Mental Health is giving out free mental health screenings Monday, April 8. This is a new effort the agency is making by partnering with area nonprofits to expand their outreach efforts.

By: News On 6

On Monday the health agency will work with Restore Hope Ministries to offer these services. Behavioral health professionals will be on-site to screen for alcohol use, depression, and PTSD.

Kim James is a Clinical Director at Grand Mental Health. She said people who suffer with chronic mental health issues typically die 25 years earlier than the general population. That’s why mental health screenings are key for early detection and intervention.

"Just in growing up, there’s always been a myth about mental health. You know, we see about our physical health and people don’t have an issue seeking out services for that. But it’s very important we also address that mental health aspect and how it can impact our lives," James said.

Free screenings will happen from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 8 at Restore Hope Ministries near Charles Page Boulevard and 25th West Avenue.

James wants the public to know you can contact the Grand Mental Health crisis line 24/7 at 1-800-722-3611 if you can’t make it out to the screening.

