Families In McCurtain County Use Total Solar Eclipse As Vacations, Science Lessons

By: News On 6

Three of Oklahoma's state parks were in the path of totality, bringing crowds out to enjoy nature.

Some families in McCurtain County turned the eclipse into vacations and science lessons.

Beavers Bend State Park had dozens of people gathered outside the lodge to see the eclipse.

It's also where the Oklahoma Tourism Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are stationed to respond if needed.

Many families said they have been in Idabel, Broken Bow and Hochatown areas since Friday, making it a three-day vacation.

Others took off work on Monday and took their kids out of school so they could be together for the special moment.

Adam Dyes, his wife and their six kids were one of those families.

They said it was worth the four-hour drive from Stillwater to experience totality together as a family and teach their kids about science.

“We taught them a lot before we came about what it is and what to expect, so I think they were excited a lot more because they knew what was going on and so when they were talking about seeing Bailey’s Beads or the Diamond Ring, and so they were watching for that sort of thing and so it was exciting to see their reaction on that. It got really dark too. I think they weren’t quite expecting it to get that dark," Dyes said.

While some families went home after the eclipse, others have booked rooms for several days to continue their vacation.