Lawsuit Filed By Estate Of Man Killed By Officer In 2016 Against Police And City Dropped In Federal Court

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of Terence Crutcher against former Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the City of Tulsa.

-

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of Terence Crutcher against former Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the City of Tulsa.

Crutcher was shot and killed by Shelby in 2016. A jury found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in 2017.

A federal court ruled there wasn’t enough proof to back up the claims of wrongful death and rights violations against Shelby and the City of Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was headed to a domestic call when she came across Crutcher near an SUV that was sitting in the middle of the road running near 36st Street North and Lewis.

People had called 911 about him acting erratically.

Shelby's attorneys said Crutcher had his hands in the air but ignored repeated commands to get on the ground and was shot when he reached into the driver's window of his vehicle.

It was later learned he was high on PCP at the time.

Shelby was charged in Tulsa County with manslaughter, but the jury found her not guilty.

Crutcher's estate sued, arguing Shelby was guilty of using excessive force and deprivation of life. The estate also claimed wrongful death against the City.

The lawsuit was dismissed against both Shelby and the City.

The City of Tulsa released the following statement after the lawsuit was dismissed:

“The City of Tulsa respects the court’s decision and clarity on the lawsuit, and we remain committed to working together to build a stronger Tulsa.”

The Department of Justice ruled in 2019 there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against TPD for the shooting.