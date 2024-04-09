Man Accused Of Following Teenage Girls Around Pryor Store, Taking Pictures Without Them Knowing Charged

Trevor Thompson has served time in federal prison as well as state prison for cases in Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties of taking pictures of women without them knowing. Thompson is now charged with seven misdemeanors, accused of following girls around Walmart and taking their pictures.

A man who has been out of prison for six months is in trouble again.

Trevor Thompson has served time in federal prison as well as state prison for cases in Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties of taking pictures of women without them knowing.

Thompson is now charged with seven misdemeanors, accused of following girls around Walmart and taking their pictures.

"You can obviously see that he's following these females. He has his phone in plain sight like he's videoing or taking pictures," said Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell.

Chief Cantrell says Thompson followed seven girls around the store, and eventually, two of the girls caught him, confronted him, and told the store, who called the police.

Cantrell says police pulled Thompson over during a traffic stop afterward and found two cell phones.

"These girls were very upset by this incident, somebody following them, taking pictures, enough to confront him," Chief Cantrell said.

Court records show Thomspon served time in both state and federal prison for taking pictures of women with a cell phone, including taking pictures up the skirt of a co-worker and taking pictures of women inside the Forever 21 dressing rooms at Woodland Hills Mall.

He served a little less than four years in federal prison and served nearly three years of his 9-year sentence in state prison.

Federal court records say the two cell phones were unmonitored and contained self-produced adult pornography.

Cantrell says these girls in Walmart did the right thing by confronting him and getting help.

"It's very important for people to be aware of their surroundings, especially in public places like that, because had they not come forward and talked to us and confronted him, we might not have been able to pursue the charges like we needed to do," he said.

Cantrell says this entire situation is beyond disturbing.

"It's very chilling on that end of it, and as law enforcement, our job is to make sure we're doing the utmost to protect the public," Chief Cantrell said.

Because Thompson is still under federal supervision, he was recently ordered to spend two weeks in jail as punishment for the new incident and having two phones.

He'll be released on April 15th, and Pryor Creek officers will pick him up on the new charges.