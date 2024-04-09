Bodycam Video Released From Tulsa Police Pursuit And Crash

Police say the driver of the car crashed near Pine and Garnett and was found by a K-9 officer after running and hiding at a nearby business.

By: News On 6

News On 6 has body and dash-cam video of a Tulsa Police pursuit of four teenagers in a stolen car.

Officers say traffic stops and pursuits are two of the most dangerous parts of their job.

In this case, speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour in the middle of the day on busy streets.

Police: "I'm just to the west of Harvard. It doesn't look like they're stopping. Okay, they're taking off on me."

The body cam video shows what happened when police tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car near Pine and Harvard.

Police say the driver took off, was speeding, and blowing through stop signs and red lights.

Police: "He about wrecked out there making the corner, but we're gonna continue eastbound."

The chase continued through neighborhood streets and busy intersections like 11th Street and Highway 169.

Police: "We're northbound on Garnett still. There's no traffic in the northbound lanes. Speed is 90."

Police put out stopsticks, but the driver avoided them.

Dashcam video shows the driver eventually crashing the car into a power pole near Pine and Garnett.

Officers say the driver and one of the passengers then tried to run off, but officers arrested them.

Police: "Hands, get on the ground, hands, I got you."

Police say the driver hid at a nearby business, but a police dog found him, and he was arrested.

Police: "Let me see your hands, show me your hands, get your hands up."

Tulsa Police say pursuits are dangerous for everyone, including officers and innocent drivers.

"Every pursuit is supervised by a supervisor,” said Officer Danny Bean. “They can terminate a pursuit if we think it's getting too dangerous for the public, too dangerous for us, even too dangerous for the suspect.”

Police say they found guns, masks and body armor in the stolen car.

The driver, 17-year-old Benjamin Theriot, pleaded guilty to having the stolen car and endangering others while running from police.