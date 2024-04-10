Jackson Holliday Called Up To Major Leagues

ESPN says Jackson Holliday is being called up to the major leagues. He is considered by many as one of the best young prospects to enter Major Leagues in years.

By: News On 6

ESPN says Jackson Holliday is being called up to the major leagues.

He graduated from Stillwater High School.

Holliday is 20 and started his season with the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A team.

He's the nephew of current OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday and the son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday.

He is considered by many as one of the best young prospects to enter Major Leagues in years.