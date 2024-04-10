Details On News On 6 Radio Partners' Spring Contests

News On 6 radio partners are starting their big spring contests in the next few weeks!

By: News On 6

News On 6 radio partners are starting their big spring contests in the next few weeks! You can find the events and details below.

98.5 THE BULL - THE SOUND OF MOOLAH

April 1 through May 10 Plays at 7:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., and 9:10 a.m. Tige & Daniel play a mystery sound and listeners are encouraged to call in to guess the sound. Guess correctly and they win cash - guess wrong and the jackpot grows for the next time. CLICK HERE for more information.





106.9 K-HITS - PHRASE THAT PAYS

April 1 through April 26 Play times vary. Chubbs & Kacy announce daily times during the 7 a.m. hour. K-Hits team gives cue to call twice a day. Listener calls in with the phrase that pays and wins $100, plus qualifies for a $1,000 grand prize. CLICK HERE for more information.





99.5 BIG COUNTRY - BIG COUNTRY BUCKS

April 1 through May 3 Plays at 8:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. Hoot Owl and Tanner will play a montage of classic country songs. Listeners will call in to guess those songs for a chance to win $100. CLICK HERE for more information.





92.9 THE RIVER - BORN TO WIN