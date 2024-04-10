Details On News On 6 Radio Partners' Spring Contests
News On 6 radio partners are starting their big spring contests in the next few weeks!
Wednesday, April 10th 2024, 3:25 am
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
98.5 THE BULL - THE SOUND OF MOOLAH
- April 1 through May 10
- Plays at 7:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., and 9:10 a.m.
- Tige & Daniel play a mystery sound and listeners are encouraged to call in to guess the sound. Guess correctly and they win cash - guess wrong and the jackpot grows for the next time.
- CLICK HERE for more information.
106.9 K-HITS - PHRASE THAT PAYS
- April 1 through April 26
- Play times vary. Chubbs & Kacy announce daily times during the 7 a.m. hour.
- K-Hits team gives cue to call twice a day. Listener calls in with the phrase that pays and wins $100, plus qualifies for a $1,000 grand prize.
- CLICK HERE for more information.
99.5 BIG COUNTRY - BIG COUNTRY BUCKS
- April 1 through May 3
- Plays at 8:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.
- Hoot Owl and Tanner will play a montage of classic country songs. Listeners will call in to guess those songs for a chance to win $100.
- CLICK HERE for more information.
92.9 THE RIVER - BORN TO WIN
- April 8 through May 3
- Plays at 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.
- Cliff & Carly will randomly select a month each play. If the listener was born that month, they're encouraged to call in and give us their full birthday (month, day, year). If their birthday matches our randomizer, they win $92,900!
- CLICK HERE for more information.