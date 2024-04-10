New Exhibit Documents Oklahoma's History Of Protest And Free Speech

A new exhibit at 101 Archer called "We Protest" is showing importance of local protests and demonstrations that shaped Tulsa. The free gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays in April from noon to 5 p.m.

-

A new exhibit at 101 Archer called "We Protest" is showing importance of local protests and demonstrations that shaped Tulsa.

There are almost 30 images from the Civil Rights Movement, teacher strikes, Black Lives Matter protests, Nex Benedict student walkout, and more.

Dr. Dayne Riley and his team collected what he believes are the most powerful images. He hopes people can learn about the protests, whether they disagree or agree.

“Learning more about those movements that you really agree with, but also kind of learning more about the movements that maybe you don’t agree with, maybe inherently disagree with. So, I think this is an opportunity to just learn more and become a better citizen," Dr. Riley said.

Sean Latham is University of Tulsa Director of Oklahoma Center of the Humanities. Latham said this exhibit was created after reading Tulsa journalist Victor Luckerson’s book, Built From the Fire.

The exhibit documents the past and present history of Tulsa. Latham said they realized how important protest was in Tulsa's history after reading the book and hopes to share with others.

“As a part of the University of Tulsa, we believe that part of our job is to encourage disagreement, to encourage debate, and make sure it’s an informed debate. This is an important part of what makes democracy work. We have to be able to learn to disagree with one another. And we want to show the fact that we’ve been able to do that, and that disagreement can produce enormous change," Latham said.

The free gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays in April from noon to 5 p.m.