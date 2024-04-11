TPD: Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Officer After Pointing Weapon At Police

A man has died on Wednesday after being shot by Tulsa Police. Police say he pointed a gun directly at two officers before one of them fired.

-

A man has died on Wednesday after being shot by Tulsa Police.

Police say he pointed a gun directly at two officers before one of them fired.

News On 6 still doesn’t know the man’s name, but we do know he was around 28 years old and shot in the midsection. Police say he was still alive when he was taken to the hospital, but said he died shortly afterward.

Crime scene investigators searched the field at BC Franklin Park where the shooting happened.

"We did recover a semi-automatic pistol at the scene,” said Captain Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Tulsa police say it started when the man showed up at a home a half mile away and got into an argument with someone there before firing two shots into the air and running off.

“So we were looking all over for him as he was running through the neighborhoods, through businesses, with a firearm,” Meulenberg said.

They found him at the park and said he pointed a gun at two officers and one of them shot him.

Lots of neighbors were curious about all the police activity, but none would go on camera.

Police say crime scene investigators will collect the evidence because there will be a criminal investigation as well as an internal one.

"We don't touch it,” said Meulenberg. “We let our crime scene personnel. We go up there, make sure everything is secure. We pull the suspect away and make sure we're safe."

As per protocol-- the officer involved is on leave pending the investigation.