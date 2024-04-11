Zach Bryan Nominated For 3 Academy Of Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for this year's awards, and an Oklahoman is on the list.

By: News On 6

Oologah native Zach Bryan got three nominations this year for 'Music Event of the Year' as both artist and producer for the song "I Remember Everything."

Bryan is also nominated for ‘Artist-Songwriter of the Year.’

The awards show is May 16th.

Bryan also returns to Tulsa in December for his Quittin' Time Tour at the BOK Center.