Our Blood Institute Opening New Broken Arrow Donation Center

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 5:14 am
Our Blood Institute will be opening a new blood donation center in Broken Arrow on Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
The ceremony will last from from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new location near East 61st Street South and North Elm Place.
Donors who give blood this month at any OBI location will receive a t-shirt and a free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo.
