Our Blood Institute Opening New Broken Arrow Donation Center

Our Blood Institute will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Broken Arrow donation center on Thursday.

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 5:14 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Our Blood Institute will be opening a new blood donation center in Broken Arrow on Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The ceremony will last from from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new location near East 61st Street South and North Elm Place.

Donors who give blood this month at any OBI location will receive a t-shirt and a free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo.
