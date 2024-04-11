Our Blood Institute Opening New Broken Arrow Donation Center

Our Blood Institute will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Broken Arrow donation center on Thursday.

By: News On 6

-

Our Blood Institute will be opening a new blood donation center in Broken Arrow on Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The ceremony will last from from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new location near East 61st Street South and North Elm Place.

Donors who give blood this month at any OBI location will receive a t-shirt and a free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo.