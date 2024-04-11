Traveling With The Guard: Serving Far From Home

News On 6 traveled to Kosovo to introduce you to our men and women from Oklahoma serving there as part of a NATO peacekeeping mission.

-

Watch News On 6 Livestream

News On 6 traveled to Kosovo to introduce you to our men and women from Oklahoma serving there as part of a NATO peacekeeping mission.

"It’s an honor,” said Sergeant Stancampiano, who is one of the 50 Oklahomans deployed to Kosovo.

We talked with the soldiers about what they miss most, how they've been received in Kosovo, and what they want folks back home to know about their experience.

"We're happy to not only serve the people back home, but also here,” said Captain Norvell.

Being six thousand miles away from home and away from those you love is hard. Sergeant Shifflett is one of the soldiers we talked to and has a three-year-old little boy back home, and his wife is expecting a baby this summer, another little boy.

"You have to watch your kids grow up on FaceTime, and you don't get to go to the doctor to see the ultrasounds,” said Sergeant Shifflett.

This isn't Sergeant Galbraith's first deployment, but it doesn't get any easier.

"It's tough for my wife and my boys. They're constantly telling me how much they miss me,” said Sergeant Galbraith.

Sergeant Stancampiano is from Guthrie and says support from home, including cards, letters, and care packages, means a lot.

"It's really hard to put into words how we miss everybody, and we have to remain strong. We have to remain resilient,” said Sergeant Stancampiano.

Captain Norvell also misses his family.

"Missing some of their basketball games, soccer games, the school events, it's definitely hard to miss those things,” said Captain Norvell.

Another one of the Oklahoma soldiers is Specialist Childers, who is an Oklahoma State student, and is the youngest soldier we talked with.

"I miss my family. I do miss them a lot, but being here, I've made a whole new family,” said Specialist Childers.

This military family is so far away from home, but they are making a difference on the international stage.

Although Kosovo officially declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, Serbia still doesn't recognize Kosovo as a sovereign nation. NATO has maintained a peacekeeping force in Kosovo for 20 years. The Americans and the militaries of other NATO nations are housed at Camp Bondsteel in the southeastern part of the country.

To give a little perspective, 1.6 million people live in Kosovo, compared to about 4 million in Oklahoma and Oklahoma is 16 and a half times the size of Kosovo.

The Oklahoma guard members want folks back home to know that they're honored to serve, and the people of Kosovo have been more than welcoming.

"It's heartwarming, to say the least. They're thankful. You go out in the street, they're shaking your hand, kids want to play with you. They high-five you. So, it's an honor to serve Oklahoma and the people of Kosovo,” said Sergeant Stancampiano.

"Without having a solid foundation back at the house, being here and doing what we do would not be possible,” said Captain Norvell.