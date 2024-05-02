Friends Remember Tulsa County Courthouse Employee Who Was Shot And Killed

Friends and co-workers are remembering a longtime Tulsa County Courthouse employee who was shot and killed Wednesday morning outside her Tulsa apartment.

Tulsa Police say Brent Dean shot and killed Myrna Daniels as she was leaving for work. Police say Dean was unhappy about people smoking outside his apartment door. He's been booked into jail for murder.

People who knew Myrna said the thing about Myrna is everybody knew her, everybody loved her, and everybody had some story about her.

"I've never heard anybody say anything other than don't you just love her,” said Tulsa County Judge Kurt Glassco.

Judge Glassco knew Daniels for decades and is thinking about all of the times they talked over the years at the courthouse.

"Just a fine kind person," Glassco said. "I don't think she knew a stranger and she seemed to be one of the most friendly kind people. I mean she would get in the elevator and talk to everybody."

Myrna was a runner for the court clerk’s office, delivering court documents to different offices and courtrooms. Anyone who saw Myrna, saw her pushing her cart, with a smile on her face, saying hi to everyone, calling them by name.

"She was probably better known than most of the judges because she knew so many people,” Glassco said.

Judge Glassco said an email went out Wednesday saying Myrna had been shot and no one could believe it. He says everyone knew her and the courthouse just isn't the same without her.

"I got here about 8:40 and I got in the elevator with other people going to work and that was the topic, was Myrna and one of the ladies said, well I'm going to say what she would say, 'have a blessed day,' and got off the elevator,” Glassco said.

Her boss Don Newberry, released a statement, saying, "Myrna Daniels was at the center of our work family. Those that knew her, quickly will remember her smiling face and caring spirit."

"Service above self, that's her. She was a servant, and because she was such a good servant people liked her, people loved her, people trusted her,” said Glassco.

One of her co-workers wrote a poem about Myrna and calls her a true angel on earth.