18-Year-Old Found Guilty By Tulsa County Jury Of Fatal 2022 Shooting

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 5:20 pm
A Tulsa County jury found an 18-year-old man guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2022.
Witnesses testified that Kaleb Pelton, who was 16 at the time, asked 18-year-old Fedro Givens Jr. a question at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Highway 169, then Pelton pulled out a gun and shot Givens multiple times.
Investigators said Pelton then fled to California.
Pelton will be sentenced in May.
