18-Year-Old Found Guilty By Tulsa County Jury Of Fatal 2022 Shooting

A Tulsa County jury found an 18-year-old man guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2022.

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 5:20 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa County jury found an 18-year-old man guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2022.

Witnesses testified that Kaleb Pelton, who was 16 at the time, asked 18-year-old Fedro Givens Jr. a question at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Highway 169, then Pelton pulled out a gun and shot Givens multiple times.

Investigators said Pelton then fled to California.

Pelton will be sentenced in May.

Related Coverage:

  1. 1 Killed In Shooting At Apartment Complex, 2 Suspects Fled Scene
  2. 18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
  3. TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
  4. Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 11th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024