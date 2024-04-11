18-Year-Old Found Guilty By Tulsa County Jury Of Fatal 2022 Shooting

A Tulsa County jury found an 18-year-old man guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2022.

Witnesses testified that Kaleb Pelton, who was 16 at the time, asked 18-year-old Fedro Givens Jr. a question at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Highway 169, then Pelton pulled out a gun and shot Givens multiple times.

Investigators said Pelton then fled to California.

Pelton will be sentenced in May.

