Ukrainian Official Tours Medical Supply Network In Tulsa

Vitalii Tarasiuk is the consul general at the Ukrainian Consul in Houston, which serves seven states including Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

-

A Ukrainian official made a stop in Tulsa on Thursday to look at medical supplies that will be shipped to the country.

Vitalii Tarasiuk is the consul general at the Ukrainian Consul in Houston, which serves seven states including Oklahoma.

Tarasiuk was here for this year's Oklahoma Consular Summit and World Trade Conference.

He toured the Medical Supply Network where the Rotary Club of Tulsa is putting together the next shipment of supplies to Ukraine.

"I work with Rotary Clubs during my career alot and they provide substantial support and a place like this where they can collect medical supplies equipment from hospitals and different donors that don't need them and send them to Ukraine, it's very needed."

The Rotary Club said it doesn't have a date for the next shipment.