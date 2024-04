News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb joined Jonathan Cooper on News On 6 at 4 to talk about the regular season and how far the team could go in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the home stretch of the regular season and the final Thunder Friday Nights game is tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb joined Jonathan Cooper on News On 6 at 4 to talk about the regular season and how far the team could go in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.