A former Stilwell elementary teacher pled guilty in federal court to sexually abusing a seven-year-old child.

By: News On 6

Lawrence Fourkiller was arrested last summer after he sexually abused several students.

He pled guilty to one of those counts, admitting to having a seven-year-old engage in a sexual act.

Fourkiller faces up to life in prison.