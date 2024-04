A man was badly hurt after a fire on Friday at an apartment in Tulsa, firefighters report.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened around 6 p.m. near 7th and Lawton at the Hewgley Terrace Apartments.

Firefighters said the victim was cooking at the time of the fire.

TFD said the man was taken to the hospital and was responsive.

No word on what started the flames.