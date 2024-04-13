Drone Footage Captures Firefighters Battling Tulsa Apartment Fire

News On 6's Emory Bryan captured footage from above as authorities battled a fire at a Tulsa apartment complex Friday night near 41st and Peoria.

By: News On 6

-

A fire that damaged 33 units at the Village At Brookside apartments on Friday has left several people without a home this weekend.

The Tulsa Fire Department said 11 engines, 4 ladder trucks, two district chiefs, a rehab unit, and EMS officer, and air unit and a large presence from Tulsa Police and Red Cross were at the scene.

"This is a very significant incident and the folks at Red Cross do a great job assisting people when they are displaced, the sooner the better on that," said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

So far, the Tulsa Fire Department said there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.