33 Units Damaged In Tulsa Apartment Fire

A three-alarm fire sparked at an apartment complex late Friday night in Tulsa.

-

A three-alarm fire sparked at an apartment complex late Friday night in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened near 41st and Peoria at the Village At Brookside apartment complex.

Related: Drone Footage Captures Firefighters Battling Tulsa Apartment Fire

There are no reports of injuries according to Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

TFD said on social media that 33 apartment units have been destroyed. So far, there's no indication on what started the fire.

Tulsa Red Cross will be helping the several residents who have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

﻿