'I've Lost Everything': Tulsa Apartment Fire Leaves Residents Without A Home

Several people are without a home this weekend after a fire destroyed three buildings at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Friday.

The Tulsa Fire Department says 33 units of the Village at Brookside apartments have damage from the flames.





Elyce Harris was sleeping on her couch when something told her to wake up, and Joshua Bingham had just put his two daughters to bed when he heard a sound coming from his back wall.

As residents of the Village at Brookside Apartments Complex were getting ready for bed Friday night, their lives would change forever.

"I hear a little sound, and next thing you know I look at my back bedroom window and my whole back wall is just engulfed in flames," said resident Joshua Bingham.

Bingham said he ran down the stairs away from the flames with his five-year-old daughter in his arms. A terrifying moment he says he will never forget.

"She saw the panic, she saw the worry and she even said she was going to see nightmares while I was carrying her and that broke my heart," Bingham said.

As neighbors around him went through the charred remains of their belongings, Joshua says his world is shattered.

"I've lost everything, I've been building my life for years here, I've got to start back at square one again, I don't want to start at square one," Bingham said.

His next move is figuring out where his family will live and getting things his daughters will need, but he knows he will be OK because they have each other.

"I got all my girls so that's all that matters," Bingham said.

Bingham's downstairs neighbor, Elyce Harris, said her apartment has a lot of water damage, but she has a grateful heart.

"I'm one of the lucky ones, my neighbors have completely lost everything, so I do think that's a blessing that I got some things," she said.

If you want to help Joshua and his family, you can donate to the link HERE.

