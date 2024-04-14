OSU Softball Falls To Iowa State, 5-2

Cyclones' catcher Camille Marin hit a walk-off three-run home run, as No. 5 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Cyclone Sports Complex.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Cyclones' catcher Camille Marin hit a walk-off three-run home run, as No. 5 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Cyclone Sports Complex.

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 34-8 on the year (12-5 in the Big 12). The win improves the Cyclones to 16-21 overall (5-9 in the Big 12).

Milaysia Ochoa opened the game with a solo home run in the first for Iowa state.

In the fifth, Jilyen Poullard put the Cowgirls on top with a two-run double. Iowa State tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on the corners, Alesia Ranches hit into a double play that scored a run.

Marin hit a three-run home run, her first of the year, to walk it off for the Cyclones.

Offensively, OSU was led by Poullard (1-for-3 with two RBIs).

Ivy Rosenberry dropped to 10-3 on the year. Jaiden Ralston improved to 3-5 overall, going four innings and striking out two.

Game three is set for 11 a.m. at Cyclone Sports Complex.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.