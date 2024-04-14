OSU Softball Falls To Iowa State, 5-2

Cyclones' catcher Camille Marin hit a walk-off three-run home run, as No. 5 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Cyclone Sports Complex. 

Saturday, April 13th 2024, 8:33 pm

By: OSU Athletics


AMES, Iowa -

Cyclones' catcher Camille Marin hit a walk-off three-run home run, as No. 5 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Cyclone Sports Complex. 

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 34-8 on the year (12-5 in the Big 12). The win improves the Cyclones to 16-21 overall (5-9 in the Big 12). 

Milaysia Ochoa opened the game with a solo home run in the first for Iowa state. 

In the fifth, Jilyen Poullard put the Cowgirls on top with a two-run double. Iowa State tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on the corners, Alesia Ranches hit into a double play that scored a run. 

Marin hit a three-run home run, her first of the year, to walk it off for the Cyclones. 

Offensively, OSU was led by Poullard (1-for-3 with two RBIs). 

Ivy Rosenberry dropped to 10-3 on the year. Jaiden Ralston improved to 3-5 overall, going four innings and striking out two. 

Game three is set for 11 a.m. at Cyclone Sports Complex.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 14th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024