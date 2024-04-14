Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve $50 Million To Fortify Tulsa's Levees

Oklahoma lawmakers are giving the green light to legislation that would fortify the Arkansas River levee systems.

The bill stems from the devastating floods in 2019 when deficiencies of the levee systems resulted in widespread damage putting thousands of lives and properties at risk.

Tulsa County says the entire project will exceed $190 million and most of that is already secured. The federal government is giving $137 million to the project, with additional funds at the city and state level.