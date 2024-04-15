'One More Step': Tulsa Levee System Moves Closer To Much-Needed Repairs

Tulsa's levee system is one step closer to receiving much-needed repairs as state funding appears likely.

"Really one more step," said Rep. Lonnie Sims, (R) Jenks. "We've got to go to the floor of the House."

State Representative Lonnie Sims is more confident than ever that long overdue repairs for the levee will finally make it into the state budget.

The federal government approved $137 million, contingent on state and local sources matching $1 of local money for every $2's federal.

"The federal money is contingent on the local match," Rep. Sims said. "We had to come up with 35% of that funding to capture that $137 million, so with the state making this commitment, that's huge."

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, (R) Speaker Pro Tempore said he hopes we can get $50 million from the state to match that.

Voters in Tulsa also approved $2 million of local funding.

The cost to repair the levee doesn't compare to the potential damage if it fails.

An estimated $2 billion worth of property, including 10,000 homes, are behind the 20 miles of levee due for upgrades.

Even when the funding is in place, rebuilding the levees will take several years.

Right now, it's being planned out and there is no definite date when work will start on the ground.