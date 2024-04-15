Oklahoma Man Among The Semi-Finalist In National Christian Music Competition

Austin Travis is a Christian music artist based in Broken Arrow. He is currently a semi-finalist in the 'You, God’s Music' national competition which is like a Christian music version of American Idol. Austin joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Monday to talk about the competition and his music.

Monday, April 15th 2024, 8:48 am

By: News On 6


He is currently a semi-finalist in the 'You, God’s Music' national competition. This is the Christian music version of American Idol or The Voice and he’s hoping to go all the way. Austin joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Monday to talk about the competition and his music.

Austin also plays in a worship band at Jubilee Christian Center in Okmulgee.

Only 50 contestants make it to round two and Austin needs your votes to get him through to the next round.

To Vote Visit YouGodsMusic.org and see more of Austin's work HERE
