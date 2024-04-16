Woman Upset After She Says Multiple Packages Were Not Delivered From Muskogee UPS Distribution Center

A Green Country woman says she's wondering what's going on at the Muskogee UPS distribution center after three packages with different tracking numbers all "disappeared" the same day.

A Green Country woman says she's wondering what's going on at the Muskogee UPS distribution center after packages of hers never got delivered.

She's had it happen before but chalked it up to a one-off loss. However, after three packages with different tracking numbers all "disappeared" the same day, she wonders what's really going on.

"I mean, it's not fair. I mean, you order something, you expect to receive it," said Kristina Stanton.

Her three high-end makeup packages were supposed to be delivered the second week of April but never showed up. Their tracking number shows them out for delivery for days. She says she has cameras at her door and never got the deliveries.

"There was no attempt to have none of these packages be delivered at any time," said Stanton.

Stanton says she spoke to the manager of the Muskogee UPS distribution center to see if they had just gotten lost. The manager told her they just didn't know what happened.

"When I asked her, I said, how did they not see them? Did they arrive at your facility? And the manager, Stephanie, had replied, Yes, they did arrive here, but we just cannot find them," said Stanton.

She contacted the stores she bought the items from and UPS corporate.

While she was doing her research, she also stumbled across many complaints just like hers about the same distribution center.

"There were several comments from several people with the same issue that I was having," said Stanton.

News On 6 reached out to UPS corporate, and a spokesperson sent a statement that said in part-- "We take customer concerns seriously and we're investigating the situation."

"It actually just makes me sick to my stomach because I'm not the only one who has delivery issues over things as well," said Stanton.

Muskogee police tell News On 6 they have not received any complaints of theft at the facility this year.