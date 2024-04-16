Fort Gibson Historic Site To Mark 200th Anniversary With Festival

The town of Fort Gibson will be holding a music festival and a parade to mark the 200th anniversary of the historic military post.

By: News On 6

-

Fort Gibson Historic Site is a military post that was established in 1824 and the town of Fort Gibson is celebrating its 200th Anniversary in April.

The site offers an immersive history experience through reenactments, uniforms and weaponry exhibits for visitors year-round.

The town of Fort Gibson will be holding a music festival and a parade to mark the 200th anniversary of the historic military post.

The site director and town administrator join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about all the festivities planned to mark this monumental 200-year anniversary.

CLICK HERE for more information about the historic site.