State, City Leaders Get Their Kicks On Route 66, Ready For The 2024 Route 66 Road Fest

One of the most iconic roads in the world can be found right here in Tulsa.

Route 66 is gearing up to turn 100 years old and several city and state leaders are ready to celebrate with the Route 66 Road Fest.

While the Route 66 Centennial isn't until 2026, several city and state leaders were excited to get their kicks on the 2024 Route 66 Road Fest.

"66 days to Road Fest," said Ken Busby with the Route 66 Alliance, and no, the number wasn't a coincidence.

City and State leaders met at Mother Road Market, one of Tulsa's Route 66 landmarks, to celebrate the official countdown.

"We see those historic Route 66 brown signs, and we wonder, 'Well what does Route 66 really mean?' This is telling the story of Route 66 and you can learn about all of that history in one place," said Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell.

Oklahoma is home to the most miles any one state has of the historic road. In fact, Route 66's creator, Cyrus Avery, spent most of his life in Tulsa. "The old 11th street bridge, now the Cyrus Avery Route 66 Memorial Bridge, if it weren't for that, the road most likely would not have come through Oklahoma," Busby said.

Lots of people in town were determined to keep his legacy alive, "it's a living breathing monument to a time gone by but that is still relevant today and will take us into the future," said Busby.

The annual Route 66 Road Fest has a classic car show, mini golf with the mother road's landmarks, and more, but not only is it fun, but it also pours into the local economy. "Half of all sales tax collected inside the state of Oklahoma comes from cities that have a portion of Route 66, so you know it's the most famous road in the entire world," Lt. Governor Pinnell said.

The 2024 Route 66 Road Fest is happening June 22nd and 23rd at the SageNet Center.