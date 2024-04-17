Vacant House In Tulsa Damaged After Catching Fire Twice

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire early Wednesday morning near I-244 and Sheridan.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire early Wednesday morning near I-244 and Sheridan.

The fire was out before 5 a.m. Wednesday, but there is some damage to the home.

The same home originally caught fire around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and then reignited around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

There is no word yet on how the fires started, but firefighters said no one was hurt.