Vacant House In Tulsa Damaged After Catching Fire Twice

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire early Wednesday morning near I-244 and Sheridan.

Wednesday, April 17th 2024, 5:23 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire early Wednesday morning near I-244 and Sheridan.

The fire was out before 5 a.m. Wednesday, but there is some damage to the home.

The same home originally caught fire around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and then reignited around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

There is no word yet on how the fires started, but firefighters said no one was hurt.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 17th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 18th, 2024

April 18th, 2024

April 18th, 2024

April 18th, 2024