Local Circus Group To Perform Fire Show At Guthrie Green

A local circus group is bringing the heat to Guthrie Green. Inspyral Circus will perform its brand new fire show Friday, April 19.

By: News On 6

The performers will be at the park on Friday, April 19th starting at 7 p.m. The brand-new fire circus show is free and open to all ages.

"Guthrie Green is so perfect for this because it allows us to have a fire element in a safe place and also aerial and everything else that we do like glow circus, stilts, and everything," said co-owner Kelsey Philo.

She started as a hula hoop fitness instructor before starting Inspyral Circus 9 years ago with her husband Jeremy Philo.

"When I met my husband Jeremy, he was a juggler and a unicyclist and we discovered how play was such a healthy important thing for us to do, especially as adults," said Kelsey.

With more and more interest from the public, their company grew. Kelsey said she designs all the costumes, and her mother makes them.

Inspyral Circus now has about 35 performers on its team. She said, "We are lucky to have found incredible performers, some of them have moved from other states to come and perform with us and our team has grown so much."

Kelsey said part of that growth is owed to Guthrie Green and Gathering Place for inviting Inspyral Circus to perform at their events. The acts include aerialists, stilt walkers, contortionists, and even fire breathers.

"We really love to be cutting edge, but really family-friendly, but also high end," Kelsey continued saying, "It is a fine line that we try to walk."

She said their fire circus show is unlike any other.

"We have actually never seen anything quite like what we are going to be doing, so it is going to be an awesome event," Kelsey added.

The show will be about 90 minutes long.

Inspyral Circus will also be at Guthrie Green on the first and third Wednesday nights each month through October for "Inspyral Circus Jam." This free event teaches people juggling, hula hooping, balancing things, and more.

Guthrie Green is located at 111 Reconciliation Way in downtown Tulsa. To learn more about Inspyral Circus visit https://inspyralcircus.com/.