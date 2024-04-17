National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – Spring 2024 Drop-Off Events

Wednesday, April 17th 2024, 3:40 pm
The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and there are several locations in Green Country where you’ll be able to drop off any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medication for safe and proper disposal.
Please note that News On 6 will not be hosting a drop-off event this spring.
Find a local drop-off event near you:
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor's supervision.
The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends, and the home medicine cabinet. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply.
Take-back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs. But if a program is not available:
For additional resources, visit:
