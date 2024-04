The two outside westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike are closed due to an injury collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

-

The two outside westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike are closed due to an injury collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that the lanes are closed at the mainline toll plaza at mile marker 183.

They say that OTA has been notified.