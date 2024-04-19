Chamber Music Tulsa Brings Back Dali Quartet For Special Performances

The Dali Quartet will have two public concerts. The first is Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. at Low Down in the Tulsa Arts District. They'll also be performing on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. at the Williams Theatre at the Tulsa PAC.

By: News On 6

-

Chamber Music Tulsa is bringing the Dali Quartet back to town for some special performances this weekend, April 19 and 21.

Bruce Sorrell with Chamber Music Tulsa joins us to share more about it on Six In The Morning, featuring a preview of what to expect at the concerts.

The Dali Quartet will have two public concerts. The first is Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. at Low Down in the Tulsa Arts District.

They'll also be performing on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. at the Williams Theatre at the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets for the Sunday performance are free! You can get ticket information by clicking here.