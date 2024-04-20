Man In Custody Accused Of Raping Teenager In Tulsa

Officers said the teen was walking near 11th and Sheridan when Yander Ramirez drove by, yelled something at her, then pulled into a parking lot in front of her. 

Friday, April 19th 2024, 10:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said was out on a DUI charge and raped a 15-year-old girl. 

Officers said the teen was walking near 11th and Sheridan when Yander Ramirez drove by, yelled something at her, then pulled into a parking lot in front of her. 

They said he showed her a knife and told her to come over. 

Police said Ramirez drove her to a park and raped her. 

They said he told her to meet him again the next day or he would hunt her down. 

Officers arrested him on several charges. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024