Man In Custody Accused Of Raping Teenager In Tulsa

Friday, April 19th 2024, 10:32 pm
Tulsa Police arrested a man they said was out on a DUI charge and raped a 15-year-old girl.
Officers said the teen was walking near 11th and Sheridan when Yander Ramirez drove by, yelled something at her, then pulled into a parking lot in front of her.
They said he showed her a knife and told her to come over.
Police said Ramirez drove her to a park and raped her.
They said he told her to meet him again the next day or he would hunt her down.
Officers arrested him on several charges.
