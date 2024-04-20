Man In Custody Accused Of Raping Teenager In Tulsa

Officers said the teen was walking near 11th and Sheridan when Yander Ramirez drove by, yelled something at her, then pulled into a parking lot in front of her.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said was out on a DUI charge and raped a 15-year-old girl.

They said he showed her a knife and told her to come over.

Police said Ramirez drove her to a park and raped her.

They said he told her to meet him again the next day or he would hunt her down.

Officers arrested him on several charges.