'A Great Show': Sand Springs Hosts Annual Herbal Affair & Festival, Drawing Thousands Of Plant-Lovers

"I think it's great for Sand Springs, this is a great show, it brings in people from everywhere,” said Chloe Haroldson with the City of Sand Springs.

Downtown Sand Springs is closed off for the day as wagons full of greenery make their way through the streets.

“We like to say controlled chaos is what it is” said Chloe Haroldson with the city.

She helped organize this year’s Herbal Affair & Festival where more than 130 vendors sell everything from herbs to perennials to flowers.

Haroldson says it's a day plant lovers keep marked on their calendars.

“The town looks forward to it, people from surrounding areas in Tulsa, we even have people who sometimes drive out of state to come because they know the third Saturday of April every year is Herbal Affair,” she said.

This year’s Herbal Affair and Festival has a lot more vendors which means a lot more plants to choose from.

Michelle Wallace owns Southern Plant Farms.

“I usually have a shirt on that says, "crazy plant lady"," she said.

She says they’ve participated since 2012 and make sure the plants are top-notch for customers each year.

“Our plants are big and healthy, they’ve been in a greenhouse, we don’t use any pesticides,” she said.

Wallace says the Herbal Affair & Festival has dug its roots deep into the city.

And has since blossomed into a day of celebration for nature’s gifts.