Family Of 6 Safe After Early Morning House Fire In Sand Springs

By: News On 6

A Sand Springs family is safe after escaping a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire started in the laundry room of a house near 81st West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, firefighters said.

The fire damaged the house and garage, according to firefighters.

The family of six said they think the fire is electrical, but firefighters said it's still under investigation.