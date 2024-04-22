'Taking Our Hero Home': Law Enforcement Agencies Escort Fallen Osage Nation Investigator

Investigator Brian Herbert died last week after he had a heart attack while at his annual firearms qualifications. Herbert worked nearly 30 years in law enforcement at several different agencies but found his home for the last 17 years at Osage Nation Police.

By: News On 6

Several Green Country law enforcement agencies escorted a fallen Osage Nation Police officer from the town of Cleveland to Ponca City on Monday.

Herbert worked nearly 30 years in law enforcement at several different agencies but found his home for the last 17 years at Osage Nation Police. Chief Nick Williams says Herbert had a true passion for law enforcement, serving people and was blue to the core.

"They are here to make sure Brian gets home safe. We are taking our hero home. He put in his time,” said Chief Williams.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Green Country paid their respects to Officer Herbert, his family, and the Osage Nation Police.

"To me, that's the unity. We are a true family. A blue family. Blue line, first responders. They are here, like I said earlier, they are here for the support,” said Williams.

Herbert was doing his yearly firearms qualifications last week when he started having chest pains and lost consciousness. His fellow officers did CPR, but Herbert died at the hospital. Chief Williams says losing an officer is never easy, but he says losing Herbert is like losing a brother because the two started at Osage Nation Police together 17 years ago.

"There was never a dull moment with him. He was always funny and humorous. He always kept us up to date with the news and sports. He was really into sports, especially the Sooners. He's a big Sooners fan,” said Williams.

Chief Williams says losing Herbert has left a hole in the department because of his expertise as an investigator and his mentorship to young officers. Williams says he's so thankful to all of the local agencies that have stepped up to help and support.

"I'm in awe. And Officer Herbert, I know, would have loved this. He made remarks if the day should ever come, I want the whole ‘shebang.’ Well, brother, we are making it happen,” said Williams.

Herbert's funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Blackwell, and then a graveside service will be held at Blackwell Cemetery.