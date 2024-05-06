OSU Fraternity Members Receive Deferred Sentence For Leaving Dead Longhorn On Rival Fraternity Lawn

The four members of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Oklahoma State have received a one-year deferred sentence after a dead longhorn was found on the Farmhouse Fraternity lawn in December.

By: News On 6

The four members of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Oklahoma State have received a one-year deferred sentence after a dead longhorn was found on the Farmhouse Fraternity lawn in December.

Bennett Fady, Luke Ackerley, Brody Shelby, and Andrew King pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful disposal of a dead carcass. According to court documents, the act stemmed from a prank war between AGR and rival fraternity FarmHous. The animal was already dead before it was dropped on the lawn, said investigators.

In addition to the one-year deferred sentence, the four men must complete 200 hours of community service.

Previous Story: 4 OSU Fraternity Members Arrested, Charged In Dead Longhorn Investigation

The incident was caught on camera on December 1st where the men were seen preparing the prank. The video showed three people tying a strap around the porch pillar, a fourth person pulling the truck away, and the longhorn falling off the trailer.

A search warrant was served and investigators found a large part of the surveillance video was missing. Investigators say the animal came from the property of a family member of a separate AGR member.

Related Story: Dead Longhorn Found In Front Of Oklahoma State Fraternity House

Related Story: Search Warrant Served At OSU Fraternity House Involved In Dead Longhorn Investigation